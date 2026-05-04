Vatican publishes writings of future Pope Leo, when he was Augustinian prior general
May 04, 2026
The Vatican publishing house has published Liberi Sotto la Grazia (Free under Grace), a compilation of writings of the future Pope Leo from 2001-2013, when he was prior general of the Order of Saint Augustine.
Free eBook:
|Free eBook: The Documents of Vatican II
Vatican News reported that the book becomes available in Italian bookstores today and that Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, will join the order’s current prior general at the official presentation of the book on May 6 at the Augustinian Patristic Pontifical Institute.
The book will be published in other languages in the upcoming months.
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Further information:
- Pope Leo XIV receives first copy of book “Free under Grace” (Vatican News, 5/2/26)
- LIBERI SOTTO LA GRAZIA (Libreria Editrice Vaticana)
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