Catholic World News

Vatican publishes writings of future Pope Leo, when he was Augustinian prior general

May 04, 2026

The Vatican publishing house has published Liberi Sotto la Grazia (Free under Grace), a compilation of writings of the future Pope Leo from 2001-2013, when he was prior general of the Order of Saint Augustine.

Vatican News reported that the book becomes available in Italian bookstores today and that Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, will join the order’s current prior general at the official presentation of the book on May 6 at the Augustinian Patristic Pontifical Institute.

The book will be published in other languages in the upcoming months.

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