Catholic World News

Vatican: Suspicious financial reports rose in 2025

May 02, 2026

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Supervisory and Financial Information Authority reported that it received 78 reports of suspicious financial activity in 2025—up from 43 the year before.

“Although the watchdog announced last year that it received 79 suspicious activity reports in 2024, the new report revised the 2024 figure downward to 43,” The Pillar reported. “It is not unusual for annual compliance reports to make retrospective adjustments of figures.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Sat2 May
Easter

Memorial of St. Athanasius, Bishop and Doctor of the Church

Image for Memorial of St. Athanasius, Bishop and Doctor of the Church

Today the Church celebrates the Memorial of St. Athanasius (295-373), Bishop of Alexandria and a great defender of the orthodox faith, throughout his life opposed the Arian heresy. By denying the Godhead of the Word the Arians turned Christ into a mere man, only higher in grace than others in the eyes of…

Learn more about this day.

May Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: