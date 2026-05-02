Catholic World News

Vatican: Suspicious financial reports rose in 2025

May 02, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Supervisory and Financial Information Authority reported that it received 78 reports of suspicious financial activity in 2025—up from 43 the year before.

“Although the watchdog announced last year that it received 79 suspicious activity reports in 2024, the new report revised the 2024 figure downward to 43,” The Pillar reported. “It is not unusual for annual compliance reports to make retrospective adjustments of figures.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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