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Vatican diplomat warns against AI in nuclear weapons systems

May 02, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican diplomat expressed concern about the incorporation of AI into nuclear weapons systems.

Addressing a UN discussion of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (1968), Msgr. Robert D. Murphy, Chargé d’Affaires of the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy See to the United Nations, said:

Integrating advanced systems, including artificial intelligence, into nuclear decision-making processes introduces new layers of complexity, reducing the time available for deliberation and increasing the risk of miscalculation. At the same time, the opacity of such systems may obscure the basis on which critical assessments are made, thereby undermining the conditions necessary for clear and accountable human judgement.



Decisions of such gravity must be firmly rooted in human responsibility; otherwise, instability and ethical concerns will worsen. Bearing this in mind, progress in disarmament must not be delayed and requires a renewed commitment to concrete, mutually reinforcing steps.

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