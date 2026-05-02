Catholic World News

Notre-Dame stained-glass dispute enters new legal phase

May 02, 2026

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: A heritage preservation organization, Sites et Monuments, filed a legal appeal with the Paris Administrative Court to prevent the replacement of historic stained-glass windows in the Cathedral of Notre-Dame with contemporary designs.

“The plan to replace these windows with contemporary creations by French artist Claire Tabouret—unveiled to the public at the Grand Palais late last year—has drawn unusually broad opposition over the past two years, from heritage experts to Catholic figures,” the National Catholic Register reported. Archbishop Laurent Ulrich supports the contemporary design.

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