Catholic World News

Lambeth Palace denies that Anglican primate described Catholic teaching on women’s ordination as injustice

May 02, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Lambeth Palace, the residence of the Archbishop of Canterbury, denied that Dame Sarah Mullally, the new archbishop, described Catholic teaching on women’s ordination on injustice.

“The Archbishop of Canterbury categorically did not say—or suggest—that the ban on women’s ordination in the Catholic Church is ‘an injustice,’” Lambeth Palace said in a statement.

The statement “further explains that an interview given by Sarah Mullally to PA Media while in Rome was manipulated by a YouTube channel, APT, in a way that substantially and materially altered its meaning,” The Catholic Herald reported. “This was then picked up by a number of media outlets.”

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