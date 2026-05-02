Catholic World News

Pope emphasizes service, belonging, and mission in address to Italian bishops’ conference employees

May 02, 2026

Pope Leo XIV emphasized service, belonging, and mission in a midday address today to employees of the Italian Episcopal Conference and their families.

“The various offices in which you work are not structures that are an end in themselves, but tools with which you assist the Bishops and the Churches in Italy, so that the threads of communion may be closely woven and the fabric of the Church may be compact, rich in the Gospel and fruitful in gestures of closeness,” Pope Leo said during the audience, which took place in the Hall of Benediction of the Apostolic Palace. “It is a task of great responsibility: yours, in fact, is a ‘service to service,’ a work that supports other works.”

“Indeed, one cannot serve the Bride of Christ as a spectator, but only with the love of those who know they belong to her, in a bond of faith and communion that is first and foremost a gift of grace, a gift from God,” the Pope continued, as he reflected on belonging. “I therefore invite you to live out your daily occupations as part of a mystery, a history and a plan that precede and transcend you.”

Turning to mission, which he described as “fundamental to the life of God’s people,” Pope Leo added:

The Church exists in order to proclaim Christ, building bridges, forging bonds, offering welcome and help to those who are in need of support, a listening ear, and love, and you share in this mandate. We live in an age of profound changes, in the family, in schools, in work, in communication, in social participation, and in the transmission of faith, even in Italy. In this context, the Lord asks us not to withdraw into ourselves or to be afraid, but rather to give of ourselves generously so that the Gospel may reach and enlighten every woman and every man today, with all their struggles, questions and hopes.

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