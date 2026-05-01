Catholic World News

May papal prayer intention: that everyone may have food

May 01, 2026

» Continue to this story on Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s May 2026 prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, is “let us pray that everyone, from large producers to small consumers, be committed to avoid wasting food, and to ensure that everyone has access to quality food.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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