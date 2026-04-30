Catholic World News

Tulsa deacon charged with bank fraud

April 30, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A deacon of the Diocese of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was charged with bank fraud.

Deacon John Sommer, who has been placed on leave, was business manager at the Parish of Christ the King in Tulsa. He stands accused of transferring $1.46 million out of church accounts over a seven-month period last year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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