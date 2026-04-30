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Tulsa deacon charged with bank fraud

April 30, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A deacon of the Diocese of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was charged with bank fraud.

Deacon John Sommer, who has been placed on leave, was business manager at the Parish of Christ the King in Tulsa. He stands accused of transferring $1.46 million out of church accounts over a seven-month period last year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Thu30 April
Easter

Thursday of the Fourth Week of Easter; Opt. Mem. of St. Pius V, Pope and Religious

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Today is the Optional Memorial of St. Pius V (1504-1572). He joined the Dominicans at the age of fourteen; he was sixty-two when he was elected Pope. His reign, though short, was one of the most fruitful of the sixteenth century. To Protestantism, which had proclaimed the Reformation, St. Pius replied by…

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