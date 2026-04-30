Catholic World News

Westminster archbishop: Pope, Anglican primate well aware of differences

April 30, 2026

Archbishop Richard Moth of Westminster, who was present in Rome for the meeting between Pope Leo and Archbishop Sarah Mullally of Canterbury, said that the Pontiff and the Anglican primate are well aware of their differences but recognize the importance of conversing with each other.

“The wonderful thing to see there was the openness of the conversation, and that desire to continue the conversation and build a relationship that, for the Archbishops of Canterbury, goes back to the 1960s,” Archbishop Moth, the recently elected president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, said at a press conference.

“There was very clear recognition on the part of the Holy Father, and in what Archbishop Sarah had to say, of the obstacles and the differences that there are, and the obstacles that need to be gotten over in terms of work to the unity for which Christ prayed,” he continued. “All those things were acknowledged, but also the importance of being able to speak together.”

Archbishop Moth also said that he and Dame Mullally share “a real concern for the common good” and have spoken together about the joint promotion of peace.

Asked a question about the traditional Latin Mass, Archbishop Moth said in his previous diocese, the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments had agreed to his requests for extensions of permission for the celebration of the extraordinary form.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!