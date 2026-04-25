Catholic World News

New Westminster archbishop elected president of bishops’ conference

April 25, 2026

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Westminster

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Richard Moth, the new archbishop of Westminster, was elected by his confrères as the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.

Archbishop Moth succeeds Cardinal Vincent Nichols, his predecessor in Westminster, who has led the episcopal conference since 2009.

“For me, mission is very much a priority: a mission grounded in prayer and our celebration of the liturgy, and a mission that enables us to bring the light of the Gospel and the peace of Christ to the world in which we live,” said Archbishop Moth.

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