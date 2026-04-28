Catholic World News

In North Carolina, Catholic Charities official charged with embezzlement, money laundering

April 28, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic Charities official in the Diocese of Charlotte, North Carolina, was charged with embezzlement and money laundering.

Leah Stewart, a disaster case management supervisor, is accused of spending funds intended for disaster victims on personal expenses, including repairs to her Mercedes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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