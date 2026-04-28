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In North Carolina, Catholic Charities official charged with embezzlement, money laundering

April 28, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic Charities official in the Diocese of Charlotte, North Carolina, was charged with embezzlement and money laundering.

Leah Stewart, a disaster case management supervisor, is accused of spending funds intended for disaster victims on personal expenses, including repairs to her Mercedes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Tue28 April
Easter

Tuesday of the Fourth Week of Easter; Opt. Mem. of St. Peter Chanel, Priest & Martyr (NZ, Feast); Opt. Mem. of St. Louis Mary de Montfort, Priest

Image for Tuesday of the Fourth Week of Easter; Opt. Mem. of St. Peter Chanel, Priest & Martyr (NZ, Feast); Opt. Mem. of St. Louis Mary de Montfort, Priest

Today the Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. Peter Chanel (1803-1841). St. Peter was born in France in 1802. He was ordained a priest in 1827, and engaged in the parochial ministry for a few years; but the reading of letters of missionaries in far-away lands inflamed his heart with zeal, and he…

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