Catholic World News

South Sudanese bishop renews call for answers on missing priest, driver

April 28, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A South Sudanese bishop called on authorities to renew their search for Father Luke Yugue and his driver, two years after their reported abduction.

“Their disappearance is not a private loss. It is a national wound. It is a moral test for our society,” said Bishop Eduardo Hiiboro Kussala. “We need truth, not silence. We need accountability, not uncertainty.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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