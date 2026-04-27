Catholic World News

Vatican releases schedule for 4 of Pontiff’s upcoming visits to Italian cities

April 27, 2026

The Vatican on April 25 released the schedules for four of Pope Leo’s six upcoming pastoral visits to Italian cities:

On May 8, the first anniversary of his election, Pope Leo will celebrate Mass at the Pontifical Shrine of the Blessed Virgin of the Rosary of Pompei and lead the faithful in the prayer of supplication. The Pope will also visit nearby Naples, where he will meet with clergy in the cathedral and deliver an address in the Piazza del Plebiscito.

The Pontiff will subsequently visit Acerra on May 23, Pavia on June 20, and the island of Lampedusa on July 4. Pavia is the site of the relics of St. Augustine; Lampedusa, where thousands of migrants arrive each month, was the site of the first pastoral visit of Pope Francis’s pontificate in 2013. In visiting Lampedusa on July 4, the American Pontiff will draw attention to the plight of migrants and refugees as the United States celebrates its 250th birthday.

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