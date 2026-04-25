Catholic World News

Vatican official, in US, emphasizes importance of liturgical prayer, beauty

April 25, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Rino Fisichella, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, delivered a lecture at the Catholic University of America on April 22 on the importance of prayer, especially liturgical prayer.

Archbishop Fisichella said that liturgical beauty is essential “in order to evoke in every believer the supreme reality of encounter with the mystery of God.”

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