Catholic World News

The Pope has called us to personal responsibility, leading Equatorial Guinea prelate says

April 25, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on Pope Leo’s recent apostolic journey to Equatorial Guinea, the president of the nation’s episcopal conference said that he was most struck by the Pope’s call to personal responsibility.

“The Holy Father has called both the Church and Christians engaged in social life to work for the coming of the Kingdom,” Bishop Juan Domingo-Beka Esono Ayang, C.M.F., of Mongomo said in an interview with the Vatican News podcast Nota Ecclesial. “The future is not something to be awaited passively; it calls for the commitment of each and every one of us.”

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