Catholic World News

Study analyzes prevalence of ‘former Catholics’ in 24 countries

April 24, 2026

» Continue to this story on Pew Research Center

CWN Editor's Note: The Pew Research Center published a study analyzing the prevalence of self-described former Catholics in 24 countries.

Former Catholics are rare in Poland: 96% of Poles say they were raised Catholic, 92% say they are still Catholic, and 4% describe themselves as former Catholics. In the United States, on the other hand, there are almost as many self-identified former Catholics as self-identified Catholics: 30% of Americans say they were raised Catholic, 17% say they are still Catholic, and 13% describe themselves as former Catholics.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!