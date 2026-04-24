Catholic World News

Study analyzes prevalence of ‘former Catholics’ in 24 countries

April 24, 2026

» Continue to this story on Pew Research Center

CWN Editor's Note: The Pew Research Center published a study analyzing the prevalence of self-described former Catholics in 24 countries.

Former Catholics are rare in Poland: 96% of Poles say they were raised Catholic, 92% say they are still Catholic, and 4% describe themselves as former Catholics. In the United States, on the other hand, there are almost as many self-identified former Catholics as self-identified Catholics: 30% of Americans say they were raised Catholic, 17% say they are still Catholic, and 13% describe themselves as former Catholics.

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Fri24 April
Easter

Friday of the Third Week of Easter; Opt. Mem. of St. Fidelis of Sigmaringen, Priest and Martyr

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Today is the Optional Memorial of St. Fidelis of Sigmaringen, Priest and Martyr (1577-1622). Fidelis was born at Sigmaringen in Swabia in 1577. He practiced at first as a lawyer and so took to heart the cause of the needy that he was known as the poor man's lawyer. Then he joined the Capuchin Friars Minor…

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