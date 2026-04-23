Catholic World News

Brazilian bishops, pontifical commission sign memorandum on addressing abuse

April 23, 2026

» Continue to this story on Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil and the Conference of Religious of Brazil on safeguarding minors from abuse.

The memorandum “strengthens cooperation to promote prevention, accountability, and survivor-centered support,” the pontifical commission said in a social media post. The pontifical commission has not published a text of the agreement on its website.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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