Catholic World News

Synod announces date of meeting of presidents of world’s episcopal conferences

April 21, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The General Secretariat of the Synod announced that the presidents of the world’s episcopal conferences will meet in Rome from October 7-14.

Pope Leo convoked the meeting “to proceed, in mutual listening, to a synodal discernment on the steps to be taken in order to proclaim the Gospel to families today, in light of Amoris Laetitia and taking into account what is currently being done in the local Churches.”

The General Secretariat also announced a June 23-25 preparatory meeting to prepare for the continental evaluation assemblies of the implementation phase of the synod on synodality.

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