Catholic World News

Kenya’s bishops issue statement on political intolerance, threats to sanctity of life

April 18, 2026

» Continue to this story on Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops

CWN Editor's Note: In a wide-ranging statement issued on April 16, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops warned against political intolerance and threats to the sanctity of life. The bishops also discussed health care, education, corruption, the defense of the institution of marriage, and voter registration.

The East African nation of 55.8 million (map) is 80% Christian (24% Catholic), 11% Muslim, and 8% ethnic religionist. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2015.

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