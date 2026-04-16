Catholic World News

Library of Congress highlights work of Thomas Merton

April 16, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In an April 15 social media post, the Library of Congress highlighted the life and work of Father Thomas Merton (1915-1968), the author of The Seven Storey Mountain and other works.

“In 2025, the Rare Book and Special Collections Division acquired a Thomas Merton Collection comprising 143 items and containing first editions, uncorrected proofs, artwork, manuscripts, recordings, and portraits of this fascinating figure,” wrote Mark Manivong, who said that his post “includes a short biography of Merton and showcases some of the materials in this new collection.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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