Catholic World News

Charlotte parents say priest’s questions during Confession crossed line

April 16, 2026

» Continue to this story on WCNC-TV

CWN Editor's Note: Several parents at a North Carolina high school charged that a priest asked students inappropriate questions during confessions in December.

“The Diocese of Charlotte looked into complaints raised about conversations that occurred during confession at Charlotte Catholic High School last December,” the diocese said in a statement. “No violations of our conduct policies were identified.”

Some parents expressed frustration with Bishop Michael Martin’s response to their complaints.

“The whole letter [from Bishop Martin] felt like we were being gaslighted,” said one mother. “We understand what is appropriate and inappropriate.”

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