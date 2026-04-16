Catholic World News

Vatican foundation announces global events ahead of centenary of Benedict XVI’s birth

April 16, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Joseph Ratzinger-Benedict XVI Vatican Foundation announced a series of commemorative events ahead the 100th anniversary of Pope Benedict XVI’s birth.

Pope Benedict was born on April 16, 1927. The initiatives over the course of the next year “look to the past, to Ratzinger’s thought, but they want to take it up again not in a merely preservative way, but in dialogue with today’s problems and debates because, ultimately, Ratzinger’s thought is still relevant,” said Father Roberto Regoli, the foundation’s president.

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