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Trump’s rift with Pope is playing out in public and costing him support

April 15, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: BBC’s religious affairs correspondent sought comments for this article from a Vatican official (Father Antonio Spadaro, S.J.), Bishop Joseph Strickland, and others—including Peter Wolfgang, who writes commentary for CatholicCulture.org.

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Wed15 April
Easter

Wednesday of the Second Week of Easter

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The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Paternus (482-586), Bishop. He first joined the monks of Ansion and later became a hermit near Coutances. Eventually he was consecrated bishop of Avranches, Normandy, France. Meditation for Wednesday of the Second Week of…

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