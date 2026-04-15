Catholic World News

Trump’s rift with Pope is playing out in public and costing him support

April 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on BBC

CWN Editor's Note: BBC’s religious affairs correspondent sought comments for this article from a Vatican official (Father Antonio Spadaro, S.J.), Bishop Joseph Strickland, and others—including Peter Wolfgang, who writes commentary for CatholicCulture.org.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!