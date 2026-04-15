Catholic World News

Phoenix diocese brings Vatican model of synodality to local level

April 15, 2026

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: In the wake of the synod on synodality, the Diocese of Phoenix—the nation’s second largest in Catholic population—has established an Office of Synodality and Planning.

The diocese is also using the “methodology of the conversation in the Spirit” to make decisions, said Bishop John Dolan. “We were trying to not go conservative or liberal on this. We were just trying to open up the doors for a conversation.”

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