Catholic World News

VP Vance downplays image of President Trump as Christ figure, weighs in on Pope-Trump controversy

April 14, 2026

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Fox News (transcript), Vice President JD Vance downplayed President Donald Trump’s decision to post an AI-generated image of himself on social media that appeared to depict him as Jesus.

The president “was posting a joke” and removed the post because he “recognized that a lot of people weren’t understanding his humor in that case,” the vice president said.

Vice President Vance also weighed in disagreements between the Trump administration and the Pope, following President Trump’s social media post blasting the Pope.

“Stick to matters of, you know, what’s going on in the Catholic Church,” Vance said of the Pope. “And let the president of the United States stick to dictating American public policy.”

“When they are in conflict, they are in conflict,” he added. “I don’t worry about it too much. I think it’s a natural thing. I’m sure it will happen in the future and it’s not that big of a deal that it happened in the past.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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