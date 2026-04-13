Catholic World News

Social media image depicting President Trump as Christ figure removed after uproar

April 13, 2026

» Continue to this story on USA Today

CWN Editor's Note: President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself on social media that appeared to depict him as Jesus. The image—published after a lengthy social media post blasting Pope Leo XIV—provoked a backlash, leading to its removal.

“The graphic exploitation of sacred imagery is deeply offensive and undermines the reverence owed to what believers hold most dear,” said Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark. “The image is blasphemous, and we condemn it,” CatholicVote.org, whose founding president is now the U.S. ambassador to the Holy See, said in a brief social media post.

“I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor,” President Trump said to reporters today. “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

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