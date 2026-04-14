Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman: ‘God cannot be with those who massacre civilians’

April 14, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In a reflection on Pope Leo’s April 11 Rosary for peace in St. Peter’s Basilica, a Vatican spokesman said that “God cannot be with those who massacre civilians.”

“Faced with massacres and wars caused by the idolatry of power—by those who even presume to ‘enlist’ God on their side, offering religious justification for the killing of innocents—Pope Leo XIV has appealed to the overwhelming majority of people throughout the world who want peace, believe in peace, pray for peace, and build it day by day,” wrote Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication.

Tornielli added:

The words of the Pope, who has made peace the hallmark of his magisterium, are unequivocal both in identifying the ultimately diabolical root of war and in rejecting outright any revival of the claim that “God is with us.” No, God cannot be with those who massacre civilians. God is with those who suffer, with those who die beneath the rubble.

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