Catholic World News

At Rosary for peace, Pope speaks of importance of prayer, urges leaders to stop waging war

April 11, 2026

Pope Leo XIV presided at the recitation of the holy Rosary for peace in St. Peter’s Basilica this evening (booklet, video) and emphasized the importance of prayer as he called upon national leaders to stop waging war.

A brief Scripture reading and patristic reading preceded each decade. After the Rosary and the chanting of a Marian litany, the Pontiff delivered an address.

“My dearest friends, all it takes is a little faith, a mere ‘crumb’ of faith, in order to face this dramatic hour in history together—as humanity and alongside humanity,” Pope Leo said. “Prayer is not a refuge in which to hide from our responsibilities, nor an anesthetic to numb the pain provoked by so much injustice. Rather, it is the most selfless, universal and transformative response to death: we are a people who are already risen!”

“Within each of us, within every human being, the interior Teacher teaches peace, urges us toward encounter and inspires us to make supplication,” he continued. “Let us rise from the rubble! Nothing can confine us to a predetermined fate, not even in this world where there never seem to be enough graves, for people continue to crucify one another and eliminate life, with no regard to justice and mercy.”

Addressing world leaders, and then all of the faithful, he said:

Dear brothers and sisters, there are certainly binding responsibilities that fall to the leaders of nations. To them we cry out: Stop! It is time for peace! Sit at the table of dialogue and mediation, not at the table where rearmament is planned and deadly actions are decided! Yet there is a no less significant responsibility that falls to all of us—men and women from all over the world. We are an immense multitude that rejects war not only in word, but also in deed. Prayer calls us to leave behind whatever violence remains in our hearts and minds. Let us turn to a Kingdom of peace that is built up day by day—in our homes, schools, neighborhoods, and civil and religious communities. A Kingdom that counters polemics and resignation through friendship and a culture of encounter. Let us believe once again in love, moderation and good politics. We must form ourselves and get personally involved, each following our own calling. Everyone has a place in the mosaic of peace!

In his address, Pope Leo cited appeals for peace by Venerable Pius XII, St. Paul VI, St. John Paul II, and Pope Francis. He concluded the address with his own prayer to Christ for peace.

After the Pope’s address and blessing, the prayer vigil concluded with the chanting of the Regina Caeli.

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