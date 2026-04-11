Catholic World News

Times asks: Should Father Rupnik’s art be removed from churches?

April 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: A New York Times article explored the question of whether Father Marko Rupnik’s art, which is found in over 210 churches, should be removed.

The Slovenian priest and artist has been accused of abusing two dozen women. In May 2020, Father Rupnik was declared excommunicated for the canonical offense of absolving an accomplice in a sin against the Sixth Commandment; the excommunication was lifted that same month.

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