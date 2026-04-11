Catholic World News

Partial reopening of Christian churches in Dubai

April 11, 2026

» Continue to this story on The National

CWN Editor's Note: Eight days after Dubai’s government closed Christian churches in the United Arab Emirates’ largest city until further notice, churches were permitted to reopen today with restrictions.

The National, a newspaper based in Abu Dhabi, reported that only adults who register in advance are permitted to attend. The April 3 directive came amid Iranian strikes on the United Arab Emirates.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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