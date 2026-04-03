Catholic World News

Churches in Dubai closed until further notice

April 03, 2026

» Continue to this story on Khaleej Times

CWN Editor's Note: Heeding a government directive, Catholic, Orthodox, and other Christian churches in Dubai, the largest city in the United Arab Emirates, have closed their doors until further notice. At least one parish will be livestreaming its Masses and other services.

The directive comes amid Iranian strikes on the United Arab Emirates. Hindu and Sikh houses of worship have also been closed.

Islam is the official religion of the Middle Eastern nation of 10.1 million (map); 75% of its residents are Muslim, 13% are Christian (12% Catholic), 6% are Hindu, and 3% are Buddhist.

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