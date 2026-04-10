Catholic World News

Nuncio laments bombing of Beirut, calls for truce

April 10, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paolo Borgia, the apostolic nuncio to Lebanon, said in an interview that “there has never been an attack like this” as he discussed the Israeli bombing of Beirut, Lebanon’s capital.

“They say that in ten minutes there were ten almost simultaneous strikes,” he said. “A very large number of Israeli warplanes were used.”

“All day, we were accompanied by mortar fire due to clashes between Hezbollah and Israel,” he continued. “We saw this all day long. Now there is heavy traffic, the city is congested, there are sirens and ambulances in the center—Beirut is in turmoil. Israeli raids are still ongoing.”

“As is known, Israel seeks the disarmament of Hezbollah, and this goal has not been achieved,” he added. “A truce would reopen the door to diplomacy ... War is bringing destruction, death, many displaced people, and many painful and difficult situations.”

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