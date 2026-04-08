Catholic World News

Blessed Sacrament stolen, faithful attacked during adoration in Mexican chapel

April 08, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Blessed Sacrament was stolen, and members of the faithful robbed and beaten, during Eucharistic adoration on the morning of April 4 in San Lucas Cuauhtelulpan, Mexico.

“We deplore this incident, above all for the lives and physical and spiritual well-being of the people who suffered this outrage,” said Bishop Julio César Salcedo Aquino, M.J., of Tlaxcala. “These events wound us deeply, for among the offenses committed against the Catholic faith, the theft of the Eucharist constitutes one of the most grave.”

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