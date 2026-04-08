Catholic World News

Archbishop Rudelli begins work as new Sostituto

April 08, 2026

The Holy See’s Secretariat of State announced that Archbishop Paolo Rudelli begins his work as the new Sostituto today, only nine days after his appointment to the powerful position.

“Today, April 8, 2026, His Excellency Monsignor Paolo Rudelli begins his service as Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State,” the Secretariat announced this morning. “His Eminence Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin presented him to the staff and collaborators of the General Affairs Section, during a meeting held in the Library of the Secretariat of State. We renew our wishes for a fruitful ministry in service to the Holy See and the universal mission of the Church.”

As the Sostituto (officially, the Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State), Archbishop Rudelli now coordinates the internal affairs of the Roman Curia. He reports to Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness.

The Sostituto is assisted by an assessor: Msgr. Anthony Onyemuche Ekpo, appointed to the position by Pope Leo last November. Praedicate Evangelium, the 2022 apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia, outlines the substantial responsibilities under the purview of Archbishop Rudelli’s section (Articles 46-48).

Archbishop Rudelli succeeds Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the Venezuelan prelate who had been Sostituto since 2018. Pope Leo named Archbishop Peña Parra apostolic nuncio to Italy and San Marino.

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