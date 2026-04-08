Catholic World News

Pope Leo: Iran war ceasefire is ‘sign of deep hope’

April 08, 2026

Pope Leo XIV this morning welcomed news of a ceasefire in the Iran war and renewed his appeal for prayer for peace.

“Following these past few hours of great tension in the Middle East and throughout the world, I welcome with satisfaction, and as a sign of deep hope, the announcement of an immediate two-week ceasefire,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims who had gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his general audience. “Only by returning to the negotiating table can we bring the war to an end.”

Referring to the Easter Saturday prayer vigil he announced during his Easter message, Pope Leo added:

I urge you to accompany this time of delicate diplomatic work with prayer, in the hope that a willingness to engage in dialogue may become the means to resolve other situations of conflict in the world. I reiterate my invitation to everyone to join me in the Prayer Vigil for Peace, which we will celebrate here in Saint Peter’s Basilica on Saturday 11 April.

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