Catholic World News

Pope announces April 11 peace vigil at St. Peter’s

April 07, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV announced that a prayer vigil for peace will take place on Easter Saturday (April 11) in St. Peter’s Basilica.

“Let us make heard the cry for peace that springs from our hearts,” he said while delivering his Easter message urbi et orbi (to the city and the world). “For this reason, I invite everyone to join me in a prayer vigil for peace that we will celebrate here in Saint Peter’s Basilica next Saturday, April 11.”

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