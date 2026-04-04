Catholic World News

Cuba pardons 2,010 prisoners for Holy Week

April 04, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In what it described as a “humanitarian and sovereign gesture” within “the context of the religious celebrations of Holy Week,” Cuba’s Communist regime pardoned 2,010 prisoners.

The government did not release a list of the pardoned prisoners, Vatican News reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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