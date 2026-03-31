Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper laments massacre in Haiti

March 31, 2026

The Vatican newspaper lamented a massacre committed by Haiti’s Gran Grif gang that claimed the lives of at least 70 people on March 29.

“In the rural areas near Petite-Rivière, in Haiti’s Artibonite department, the slaughter began in the early hours of last Sunday,” Federico Piana reported in the most prominent front-page article in today’s edition of L’Osservatore Romano.

“Those who managed to survive the horrific assault by gunmen from two of the most ferocious gangs rampaging across the Caribbean nation recount a level of violence never witnessed before,” Piana continued. “Among them are residents of Jean-Denis, whose eyes bear the indelible imprint of scenes in which men and women were forcibly dragged from their homes and killed in cold blood, and houses—perhaps more than fifty—were reduced to ash by the flames.”

Piana concluded:

Against the backdrop of the daily tragedy of deadly gang attacks lies the dire problem of displaced persons. UN data reveals that, in recent years, over 1.4 million people—approximately 12 percent of the population of the most populous nation in the Caribbean—have been forced to abandon their homes and cities, facing the risk that they may never be able to return.

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