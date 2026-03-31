Catholic World News

USCCB publishes ‘The Two Feet of Love in Action’

March 31, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has published a brief resource, “The Two Feet of Love in Action.”

The bishops’ conference explained that the two feet are “two distinct, but complementary, ways we can put the Gospel in action in response to God’s love: social justice (addressing systemic, root causes of problems that affect many people) and charitable works (addressing immediate needs and providing emergency assistance).”

The resource, developed by the Secretariat of Justice and Peace, was released on March 27.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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