Catholic World News

Archbishop Caccia criticizes UN declaration on slavery, defends papal record

March 31, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, the new apostolic nuncio to the United States, criticized a new UN declaration on slavery for its “partial narrative, which, regrettably, does not serve the cause of truth.”

“As early as 1435, Pope Eugene IV condemned the enslavement of the inhabitants of the Canary Islands and excommunicated those who refused to free them,” Archbishop Caccia said. “More recently, in 1888, Pope Leo XIII condemned slavery as contrary to the Christian values.”

Archbishop Caccia’s mandate as Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations officially ceased on March 7. However, no replacement has been named, and he has continued to represent the Holy See at the UN.

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