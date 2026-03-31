Catholic World News

Young people are more than ‘cogs in the wheel of commercial success,’ Pope tells Italian foundation

March 31, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo received members of the Ausilia Foundation, an Italian foundation that assists youth, on March 30, as the foundation, led by Cardinal Giuseppe Versaldi, held a conference in Rome.

“Thank you for your generous commitment to helping young people in their formation and integration into the workplace,” Pope Leo said. “Investing not in objects, but in people, in their abilities and skills, constitutes a key strength of your work.”

“Indeed, in this way, it is the young people themselves who become the protagonists of their own future, without being regarded as functional tools for a company or cogs in the wheel of commercial success,” the Pope added.

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