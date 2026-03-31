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Angelicum rector meets with Pontiff, renews commitment to Thomist tradition

March 31, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV, who obtained his licentiate and doctorate in canon law from the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum), received the university’s rector magnificus, Father Thomas Joseph White, O.P., on March 30.

“The Angelicum expresses its deep gratitude to the Holy Father for his paternal attention and encouragement, and renews its commitment to serving the Church and her universal mission of evangelization through study, teaching, and research in the tradition of St. Thomas Aquinas,” the university said in a statement following the audience.

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