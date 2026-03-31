Catholic World News

Church in the Holy Land confirms agreement with Israeli police permitting access to Church of the Holy Sepulchre

March 31, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Custody (Franciscan province) of the Holy Land issued a joint statement confirming that “matters concerning the Holy Week and Easter celebrations at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre have been addressed and resolved in coordination with the relevant authorities.”

“In agreement with the Israel Police, access for representatives of the Churches has been secured in order to conduct the liturgies and ceremonies and to preserve the ancient Easter traditions at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre,” the statement continued. “Naturally, and in light of the current state of war, the existing restrictions on public gatherings remain in force for the time being. Accordingly, the Churches will ensure that the liturgies and prayers are broadcast live to the faithful in the Holy Land and throughout the world.”

The March 30 statement followed the Israeli police’s decision, made the previous day, to prevent Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, O.F.M., from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to celebrate Palm Sunday Mass. Following international condemnation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he would permit Cardinal Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, to enter the church.

In their March 30 statement, the Latin Patriarchate and the Custody of the Holy Land thanked Israeli President Isaac Herzog for his “prompt attention and valued intervention,” as well heads of state around the world who “acted swiftly to convey their firm positions, many of whom personally reached out to express their closeness and support.”

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