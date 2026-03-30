Catholic World News

Archbishop Caccia condemns racism, warns against AI stereotypes

March 30, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, the new apostolic nuncio to the United States, reiterated the Holy See’s “full and firm condemnation of racism and racial discrimination in all their forms.”

Addressing a UN meeting, Archbishop Caccia said that “at first glance, racism appears to persist in manifesting itself as discrimination founded on erroneous assumptions of racial superiority. However, at a more profound level, this pervasive scourge is operating through more subtle and complex mechanisms that often evade immediate recognition.”

Citing Pope Leo, Archbishop Caccia warned that AI systems can reflect the biases of those who construct them.

Archbishop Caccia’s mandate as Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations officially ceased on March 7. However, no replacement has been named, and he has continued to represent the Holy See at the UN.

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