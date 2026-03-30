Catholic World News

Archbishop Caccia condemns racism, warns against AI stereotypes

March 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, the new apostolic nuncio to the United States, reiterated the Holy See’s “full and firm condemnation of racism and racial discrimination in all their forms.”

Addressing a UN meeting, Archbishop Caccia said that “at first glance, racism appears to persist in manifesting itself as discrimination founded on erroneous assumptions of racial superiority. However, at a more profound level, this pervasive scourge is operating through more subtle and complex mechanisms that often evade immediate recognition.”

Citing Pope Leo, Archbishop Caccia warned that AI systems can reflect the biases of those who construct them.

Archbishop Caccia’s mandate as Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations officially ceased on March 7. However, no replacement has been named, and he has continued to represent the Holy See at the UN.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon30 March
Lent

Monday of Holy Week

Image for Monday of Holy Week

For those following the readings of daily Mass in Lent, the Biblical best has been saved for Holy Week. The book of the prophet Isaiah contains four separate descriptions of a “Suffering Servant”—a shadowy figure called by God to suffer and give his life for the people. Today we read the first description of the…

Learn more about this day.

March Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: