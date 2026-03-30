Catholic World News

Bishops ‘alarmed’ by EU’s approval of new deportation policies

March 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) lamented the European Parliament’s decision to develop a migration framework that will increase deportations.

COMECE stated that it is “particularly alarmed by the potential consequences of the adopted position for the dignity and fundamental rights of vulnerable persons. Measures that facilitate returns, expand detention, or externalize responsibilities to third countries raise serious questions about the effective safeguarding of human rights and respect for the dignity of every human person.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!