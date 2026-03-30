Catholic World News

French bishops announce program for abuse victims

March 30, 2026

» Continue to this story on Église catholique en France

CWN Editor's Note: The French bishops overwhelmingly approved the formation of Renaître (To be reborn), a program to accompany abuse victims.

Renaître will come into existence on September 1, following the expiration of the mandate of the Independent National Authority for Recognition and Reparation. The bishops’ conference explained that “personalized support is set up by people specifically trained by the national authority ... The support will make it possible to find restorative approaches with the person recognized as a victim.”

Under Renaître, the local bishop will send a “letter of acknowledgment of the violence suffered” upon the canonical or civil conviction of the accused. In other cases, such as when the accused priest is deceased, the bishop will acknowledge the suffering that has been experienced.

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