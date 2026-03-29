Catholic World News

Pope Leo: Do not forget the Christians of the Middle East

March 29, 2026

At the end of his Palm Sunday Mass, celebrated today in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Leo delivered a brief Angelus address in which he drew attention to the plight of Christians in the Middle East (video, 1:51:22).

“At the beginning of Holy Week, our prayers are more than ever with the Christians of the Middle East, who are suffering the consequences of a brutal conflict and, in many cases, are unable to observe fully the liturgies of these holy days,” Pope Leo said. “Just as the Church contemplates the mystery of the Lord’s Passion, we cannot forget those who today are truly sharing in his suffering.”

“Their ordeal challenges all our consciences,” the Pope continued. “Let us raise our prayer to the Prince of Peace that he may sustain the peoples wounded by war and open concrete paths to reconciliation and peace.”

“I also wish to entrust to the Lord the maritime workers who have fallen victim to the conflict,” Pope Leo added. “I pray for the deceased, the wounded and their families. Land, sky and sea were all created for life and peace!”

After praying for “all the migrants who have died at sea, especially those who lost their lives in recent days off the coast of Crete”—a reference to a boat disaster—and after greeting pilgrims, the Pontiff concluded:

Together, let us now turn to the Virgin Mary, entrusting all our prayers to her intercession. May she guide us during these holy days, so that we may follow Jesus, our Savior, with faith and love.

Pope Leo then recited, in Latin, the Angelus, the Minor Doxology (three times), and the prayer for the faithful departed, before imparting his blessing at the conclusion of Mass.

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