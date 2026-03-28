Catholic World News

Ghana’s bishops lend support to nation’s president in LGBTQ honorary-degree controversy

March 28, 2026

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference lent its support to the nation’s president, John Mahama, after a university in Pennsylvania withdrew a planned honorary degree.

It is “both surprising and regrettable” that “the Embassy received a communication from the University indicating that concerns had been raised by a group regarding President Mahama’s perceived position on Ghana’s Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill,” the Embassy of Ghana in the United States announced.

Ghana’s Catholics bishops and Anglican bishops support the legislation. Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury, the former Anglican primate, described the legislation as “anti-LGBTQ+” and criticized the local Anglican hierarchy for supporting it.

In a statement reacting to the cancellation of the honorary degree, Bishop Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi of Sunyani, the president of the episcopal conference, said:

We, the Archbishops and Bishops of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC), express our fraternal solidarity with His Excellency John Dramani Mahama following the recent withdrawal of an honorary doctorate by Lincoln University in the United States. The Conference notes with concern the circumstances surrounding this decision, particularly considering the longstanding historical relationship between Ghana and the institution, exemplified by the legacy of our First President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah. While we respect the autonomy of institutions, we emphasize the need for transparency, fairness, and due regard for the dignity of individuals and nations. We further acknowledge and commend His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for his continued leadership on the international stage, particularly his instrumental role in securing broad support for the recent resolution at the United Nations addressing the enduring legacy of slavery and the transatlantic slave trade. This effort reflects a deep commitment to justice, historical redress, and global solidarity for African peoples and the diaspora.

After praising the Assemblies of God for its reaction to the withdrawal of the honorary degree, Bishop Gyamfi renewed his call for the passage of the legislation.

“As national discourse continues regarding the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference encourages Parliament of Ghana to do its utmost to ensure the timely transmission of the Bill to the President for assent,” he said. “We call on all relevant authorities to act with diligence and a strong sense of national responsibility in advancing this important legislative process.”

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