Catholic World News

Times highlights Dominican sisters’ podcast

March 28, 2026

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: In an article published today (“Don’t Call Them Nuns. They’re Podcasters.”), The New York Times highlighted Dominican Sisters Open Mic, a podcast produced by the Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist in Michigan.

“In each episode, a host, typically Sister Miriam, 44, interviews a guest, usually another sister, about her life, covering subjects like her education—several of the women have Ph.D.s—or her conversion journey,” the Times reported. “While the topics themselves might sound weighty, the conversations are often quite wide-ranging, like a dialogue between two, well, sisters.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!