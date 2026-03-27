Catholic World News

Report examines Catholic radio in the US

March 27, 2026

» Continue to this story on Pew Research Center

CWN Editor's Note: “About a quarter” of AM and FM radio stations in the United States are religious radio stations, and 8% of them are Catholic, according to a new report by the Pew Research Center.

“17% of all religious radio stations in the Midwest are Catholic stations, as are 12% of religious stations in the Northeast and 9% of those in the West,” according to the report. “By contrast, just 5% of all religious stations in the South are Catholic stations.”

The report found that Catholic stations placed much greater emphasis on talk-radio shows and much less emphasis on music than Protestant stations do. The authors added:

There is quite a bit of overlap in the books of the Bible that are mentioned on Catholic and non-Catholic radio. The Gospels of Matthew, Luke and John, and the Hebrew scriptures of Psalms, Genesis, Exodus and Isaiah are among the 10 most-mentioned books of the Bible on both types of stations. But at the time this study was conducted, listeners were far more likely to hear references to the Book of Revelation on non-Catholic radio than on Catholic radio.

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